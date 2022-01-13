Fort Lowell Shootout returns to Tucson after a year away

Jackson says the Shootout committee and Kino staff have a good plan in place, and she's confident in their procedures when it comes to health and safety.

"It's hard to say this, but I think we're getting to the point where everybody just really knows the drill. It has to be said, it has to be revisited, but at the same time, most people are just overall compliant," Jackson said. "We want the kids to play and we're going to do what's necessary to have the kids out there."

Jackson said she's looking forward to honoring this year's award winners, Kelly Pierce and the late Bruce Caris, for their lifetime of contributions to youth soccer.

Pierce is the head coach for FC Tucson's Women Premier League team, leading the team to a national championship during last year's season. In 2017, Pierce returned to her alma mater Salpointe Catholic High School, coaching the girls' soccer team into back-to-back state championships.

Caris, who died in September 2021, was a longtime supporter of the Shootout who started coaching kids in the early 1990s and served as coach of the Fort Lowell Soccer Club until 2014. He brought several teams to the Shootout, including his son's teams.