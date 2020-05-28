Friday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball
KBO: KT at Kiwoom, 2:25 a.m., ESPN2
KBO: KT at Kiwoom, 12:55 a.m. (Sat.), ESPN
NBA
2K League, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
EA Madden Invitational, 7 p.m., FS1
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Soccer, men’s
Bund.: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Freiburg 11:20 a.m. FS2
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!