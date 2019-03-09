INSIDE: Keep an eye on these 12 Sugar Skulls players in Sunday's home opener / B7

Sunday's game caps overnight transformation

Following the Tucson Roadrunners’ matchup with the Ontario Reign on Saturday night, the Tucson Convention Center grounds crew will dismantle the hockey rink glass and lay the Sugar Skulls' gray turf over the ice.

Once the turf is in place, the field goal posts will be hung from the rafters, and dasher boards — made of 3-to-5-inch high-density foam — will be installed around the field itself.

Linebacker Zach Allen was speechless when he first saw Tucson's unique field.

"That’s great-looking turf," he said, "and I can’t wait to play on that in front of the home crowd.”