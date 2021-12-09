'Giants fans all over the place': Visiting NFL players impressed with Tucson support

A crowd of 50 or so fans dressed in red and blue waited outside the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center Thursday afternoon with hopes of catching their favorite players and snagging a few autographs.

Only it wasn't the Arizona Wildcats that fans were there to see.

The NFL's New York Giants are using the UA football team's facilities as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Chargers in Los Angeles. On Thursday, they held their second of three scheduled practices on campus.

The Giants have taken note of their dedicated followers in the Old Pueblo.

"There's Giants fans all over the place," cornerback Logan Ryan said. "We've got a great fanbase."

Fans ranging from children to UA students and adults stood outside the gates during a Thursday practice that was closed to the public. They began gathering as early as 11:30 a.m., and stayed until players left the facility around 2:30 p.m.

"My work let me out early to come here, they know how crazy I am," said Phil Velez, a frontline healthcare worker at St. Joseph's Hospital.