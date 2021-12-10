Giants LB Blake Martinez plays tour guide in Tucson while rehabbing ACL injury

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez stood outside the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center Friday afternoon sporting a grin and a cheerful demeanor.

“Been a long time,” the Tucson native and Canyon del Oro High School graduate said as he walked up to the podium for his first media appearance since late September.

That he was — in fact — walking again was all the more reason for Martinez to smile in his return to his hometown.

The sixth-year pro and Giants team captain tore his ACL in Week 3, ending his season. The 27-year-old had developed a reputation around the league as one of the most durable young linebackers, having played the last four seasons without missing a game.

The 2016 fourth-round draft pick out of Stanford faces a long road back to the field; he’s approaching it with a day-by-day mentality.

“There’s certain check points and things like that,” Martinez said. “As you can see, able to start walking again. Things like moving, bodyweight work in the training room, nothing heavy or anything. It’s been good to finally, mentally for me, to be able to do stuff like that again.”