Giants LB Blake Martinez plays tour guide in Tucson while rehabbing ACL injury

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez stood outside the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center Friday afternoon sporting a grin and a cheerful demeanor.
“Been a long time,” the Tucson native and Canyon del Oro High School graduate said as he walked up to the podium for his first media appearance since late September.
That he was — in fact — walking again was all the more reason for Martinez to smile in his return to his hometown.
The sixth-year pro and Giants team captain tore his ACL in Week 3, ending his season. The 27-year-old had developed a reputation around the league as one of the most durable young linebackers, having played the last four seasons without missing a game.
The 2016 fourth-round draft pick out of Stanford faces a long road back to the field; he’s approaching it with a day-by-day mentality.
“There’s certain check points and things like that,” Martinez said. “As you can see, able to start walking again. Things like moving, bodyweight work in the training room, nothing heavy or anything. It’s been good to finally, mentally for me, to be able to do stuff like that again.”
Martinez wore a brace on his left knee this week as he watched the Giants practices from the sidelines. Friday, the team finished their three-day practice stint at the Arizona Wildcats football facilities as they prepare to face the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles.
During the team’s stay in Tucson, Martinez has been the Giants’ designated tour guide, taking players around town to his favorite restaurants.
“My favorite Mexican food spot was Guadalajara Grill, so we went there,” he said. “Then we did a team activity at my dad’s cousin’s place No Anchovies, great pizza. And then we to Fleming’s (Steakhouse).”
When Martinez learned the team would be coming to the UA to practice, he “was excited for it,” he said before adding, “I have my bittersweet moments about it.”
Arizona did not recruit Martinez as a high schooler, even though he ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 32 inside linebacker in his class.
“They didn’t want me to play here. So I went to Stanford and became smart,” he said.
Martinez blossomed at Stanford, eventually earning First-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2015 before getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers. He spent four seasons in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $30 million contract with New York in March of 2020.
The linebacker recorded 140 tackles, three sacks and an interception with the Giants last year; he averaged 10.5 tackles in the first two games of 2021 before going down with the injury.
Martinez admitted that it’s been tough to watch from afar, but said he’s slowly reincorporating himself back into the team’s day-to-day routine as he’s become more mobile.
Last Sunday against Miami marked the first time Martinez had been allowed to stand on the sidelines during a game. The previous eight weeks, he watched the games from his couch.
“It’s slowly growing more and more over the past couple weeks,” Martinez said of his involvement.
For the Giants, who rank 23rd out of 32 NFL teams in yards allowed per game and 18th in points allowed, getting a healthy Martinez back next season will be key.
Until then, Martinez is focused on what he can do each day to get one step closer to returning.
“For me, I’ve always been a person that loves the challenge,” he said. “And when this happened, obviously it sucks to happen, but it’s something I can put on my bucket list of something that I worked through, and came back and conquered.”
Extra points
Giants coach Joe JudgeStrong wore an Arizona football hoodie and a UA hat to practice Friday.
QB Mike GlennonStrong was cleared from concussion protocol and will be the team’s starting quarterback Sunday at the Chargers. Daniel Jones Strongremains out with a neck injury.
The Giants were scheduled to stay Friday night in Tucson before flying out Saturday.
