'Great guy' AJ Valenzuela still relishing hero turn in FC Tucson's season opener

The lack of fans hardly registered, Valenzuela said. He was too busy looking at the new, 19,000-seat Inter Miami CF Stadium, which doubles as Fort Lauderdale's home.

"It didn't even matter. Just to be able to play at that stadium and with a new franchise, it was amazing. It was Inter Miami's stadium, so I was nervous in a way," he said. "To be able to go from something with no locker room to something like that was impressive."

The past month has been something of a struggle for Valenzuela, as the team has basically been sheltering-in-place in their shared apartments.

Before the pandemic, Valenzuela was able to easily spend time with his 4-year-old daughter, Adris, even bringing her to training when his childcare plans fell through.

Valenzuela was able to see his daughter regularly during the pandemic. But once USL League One announced plans to resume play at the end of July, FC Tucson players began quarantining together in their shared two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with outside activities limited to only those deemed essential, like practice and grocery shopping.

"At first I was just FaceTime-ing her and seeing her that way, and it was really hard," Valenzuela said. "Sometimes I'll drive to her mom's house and say hi and see how she's doing (from a distance)."