For the second consecutive year, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will participate in the Cologuard Classic's Jose Cuervo Pro-Am. The event will be held Feb. 27 at Omni Tucson National, with Rodgers expected to tee off at 11:30 a.m. He'll play again with his longtime friend, pro golfer Jerry Kelly.
The pro-am is lining up to be Wisconsin West. Packers linebacker Blake Martinez, a former Canyon del Oro High School standout, is also scheduled to play alongside Rodgers. So are former Packers quarterback Lynn Dickey and former Vikings and Packers kicker Ryan Longwell.
Jose Cuervo Pro-Am are $15 each, and are available online at www.cologuardclassic.com. A limited number of amateur spots are still available in pro-am; those interested in playing can contact the tournament office at (800) 882-7660.
The tournament is expected to announce other celebrities in the coming weeks. The two-day pro-am preceeds the three-day tournament itself, which features a 78-player field competing for a $1.7 million purse.
Rodgers was a crowd favorite at least year's pro-am, which also included Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman and newly hired UA football coach Kevin Sumlin. The star quarterback signed autographs and tossed around a football during a chilly day on the course.
“I’m never amazed by the support of our fans,” Rodgers said then. “On the road during the season they come out. We have a great fan base. I’m not surprised they are here today. A lot of folks like Florida and Arizona, as they have warmer weather. They are sweet people and it’s great to see them here. We have incredible fans and smart ones.”