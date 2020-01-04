Gymnastics helped these 3 sisters tumble their way to bright futures

“I’m surprised we all made it, honestly,” Alexis said of her family’s success in gymnastics. “I feel like we pushed each other. It was nice if you had a bad day to turn to your sister. You always knew they’d have your back.”

When asked to consider a future without gymnastics, Alexis took a long pause.

“It’ll definitely be weird,” she said.

‘I can just kind of let go’

Penn doesn’t award merit-based or athletic scholarships, but Kiersten’s invitation to join the school’s gymnastics team carries just as much weight as her sisters’ college scholarships. And while she’ll be near Corinne during the school year, her sister’s attendance at Penn’s law school wasn’t a deciding factor.

“I love it there, I love the coaches,” Kiersten said of Penn, which she fell in love with after attending a gymnastics camp at the school two summers ago. She connected with the coach right away.

Gymnastics was just sort of the natural step for Kiersten, once she was old enough to train.

“I just kind of followed them into it and I just loved it and kept going,” Kiersten said. “The opportunities it’s given me, like getting into Penn, you can’t get from something else.”