Happy 100th birthday to 'Dr. Ed,' Tucson golf legend and the greatest amateur champion in state history

Ed Updegraff has been many things during his stories life: a medical doctor, golf champion, and Tucson sports icon.

Tuesday, he became a centenarian.

Updegraff, the USGA's oldest living champion, turned 100. The SaddleBrooke Ranch resident won the 1981 U.S. Senior Amateur title, played in 35 USGA championships and three Walker Cups. He also took part in six Masters.

He did it all while practicing medicine. He was a longtime Tucson urologist.

Compiled in part from a news release.