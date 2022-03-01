 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 100th birthday to 'Dr. Ed,' Tucson golf legend and the greatest amateur champion in state history
Happy 100th birthday to 'Dr. Ed,' Tucson golf legend and the greatest amateur champion in state history

  • Updated

Ed Updegraff turns 100 on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of the USGA

Ed Updegraff has been many things during his stories life: a medical doctor, golf champion, and Tucson sports icon.

Tuesday, he became a centenarian.

Updegraff, the USGA's oldest living champion, turned 100. The SaddleBrooke Ranch resident won the 1981 U.S. Senior Amateur title, played in 35 USGA championships and three Walker Cups. He also took part in six Masters.

He did it all while practicing medicine. He was a longtime Tucson urologist.

The Star has written at length about "Dr. Ed" over the years. Last summer, columnist Greg Hansen named the golfing icon as the No. 82 sports figure in Tucson history. Here's more coverage of "Dr. Ed" from over the years:

Hansen's Hundred, No. 82: 'Dr. Ed' operated at golf courses nationwide, from El Rio to Augusta
Greg Hansen: Tucson's Mount Rushmore of sports includes Lute, Elliott and other local pioneers
Hansen: 'Dr. Ed' took first of six cracks at Masters in 1962
No. 62 • Tucsonan Updegraff plays in first Masters tourney
Greg Hansen: Arizona Centennial: Top 25 Tucson athletes

Compiled in part from a news release.

