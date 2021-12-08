He might be a Giant, but former Wildcat Gary Brightwell is still trying to prove himself

Gary Brightwell emerged from the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center, his cleats clickety-clacking on the concrete. He wore a red, white and blue football uniform. It could have been any mild, sunny Wednesday afternoon during his four years as an Arizona Wildcat.

Things have changed, though. The uniform features a different shade of blue. Brightwell is a professional now, a rookie for the New York Giants trying to find his place in a cutthroat business.

Was he happy to be back? Of course.

“This is like my second home,” Brightwell said.

But even while serving as an ambassador for Tucson during the Giants’ layover here — “I get a new question every second,” he said, most of them about where to get a haircut — Brightwell is focused on his craft. He’s striving to get better every day, because he knows any day could be his last.

“It’s way different than college,” Brightwell said after the Giants’ midday practice on the UA campus. “You know you gotta bring it every day. I'm thinking I'm coming into a cakewalk. But really, it was nothing like it. You gotta grind every day ... to earn a spot, to earn a name.”