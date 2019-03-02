All about indoor football

The IFL is slightly different than any other brand of professional football. How so? We've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about indoor football.

1. Players per side. In the IFL, eight players are allowed on each side of the ball. The IFL only allows three offensive and defensive linemen, with the rest identified as skill players. On offense: Quarterback, three offensive linemen, running back and three wide receivers. On defense: three defensive linemen and skill players, depending on the scheme. Linebackers cannnot blitz the quarterback unless they identify themselves to the offense as the blitzer, typically by raising their hand. The blitzer must start at least five yards away from the line of scrimmage.

2. Roster size. Each team has a gameday roster of 21 active players with four reserves.

3. Men in motion. In the IFL, wide receivers can begin running toward the line of scrimmage before the ball is snapped as long as they don't cross the line of scrimmage. There are limits: Only two wide receivers can motion at the same time, and defensive backs must remain stationary until the ball is snapped.

4. Game length. Games are played in four 15-minute quarters.

5. Field size. IFL games are played indoors on fields that are 50 yards long and 85 feet wide — the same dimensions as a hockey rink. Field goal posts are 10 feet wide and can be up to 20 feet tall, with the crossbar at least 10 feet off the ground. Seating capacity depends on the size of the arena. Talking Stick Resort Arena, home of the Arizona Rattlers, holds 18,422 seats. Tucson Arena can hold up to 9,275 fans.

6. Rules. There is also no out of bounds in the IFL. The play of field is surrounded by three inches of padding and if the ball carrier touches the padding, the ball is marked dead at the spot.

7. Scoring: Touchdowns are worth six points, field goals are worth three and safeties and two-point conversions are worth two, just like traditional football. But the IFL also awards four points for drop-kick field field goals.