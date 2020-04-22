Here's why fishing could be the ultimate social-distancing sport, according to a Tucson outfitter

Ten days after the twin towers collapsed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Tucsonan Eric Loeffler was back in his hometown of New York City.

He saw pain and wreckage, sure, but also something more.

“It was amazing how kind people were and how willing they were to help in any way,” said Loeffler, who has owned Tucson’s Dry Creek Outfitters since 1999.

More than 20 years later, Loeffler is being reminded again of the kindness he saw New Yorkers showing each other during their darkest days.

“That’s how it is again now,” Loeffler said. “People don’t necessarily need anything, but they still want to give support.”

While shops, sports and leisure activities across the nation are taking a pause, fishing remains still an available option. And according to one doctor and avid fisherman, it remains perfectly safe — provided you exercise appropriate social distancing.

Dry Creek is one of hundreds of local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but Loeffler is still processing online orders for rods, reels and, in particular, fly-making supplies. Dry Creek is offering free shipping, “like most folks these days,” Loeffler said.

“A lot of people are tying flies at home in anticipation of when they’ll be out fishing,” he said. “A good percentage of my store is fly-tying materials. That’s a whole other rabbit hole you can go down.”

It’s true: Online video tutorials can teach amateurs fly-making and even casting.

“People can also read up on entomology and learn what insects are important in what region and when they occur,” Loeffler said. “That’s something I help people out with when they come to the shop — but now that we’re not open, that’s something they can research online.”