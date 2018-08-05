Name: Calib McRae
The rundown: McRae is a 6-foot-1-inch, 227-pound senior at Mountain View High School.
Who he is: Sure, other players have started on varsity at some point during their freshman year. But McRae has been a varsity starter since the very first game of his freshman season as middle linebacker. Coach — and father — Clarence “Bam” McRae said an experienced athlete becomes more efficient at the game and, while Calib has always been a physical player, he’s matured over the years.
“Over the last two years, you’ve just seen this growth of just understanding what opponents are trying to do to him, and put himself in a better position,” Clarence McRae said.
Clarence said Calib is a hard-nosed player who plays every play like it’s his last, and enjoys and respects the game.
“I’ve gone through a lot, different teams, I’ve seen a lot of things,” Calib said.
“I’ve experienced what to do, how to handle different situations and I’m more mature as a player.”
Proof he’s good: In his junior season alone, McRae registered 90 total tackles — 37 of them solo. He also had three sacks, forced three fumbles, blocked a field goal and had one interception.
Coach McRae said he believes Calib could become the school’s career tackle leader by the end of his senior season.
“On defense, I’m a very aggressive, nasty player,” Calib said. “A ‘don’t let anybody get nothing on me’ type of player.”
McRae’s production on the field has helped the senior get noticed by colleges. Calib said he’s talked to multiple colleges, including New Mexico State, UTEP, Air Force, New Mexico, Arizona and Arizona State. Clarence McRae said his goal for his son is for Calib to play to the best of his abilities and focus on the little things to make sure to make the most of each play.
“He’s trying to definitely finish up his grades and, when that time comes to make a decision, I think he’s going to sit down and focus on that, but right now he’s going to focus on his teammates and play the game,” Clarence said.
He said it: “I always say that when you coach your own kid, a lot of times, it gives you that opportunity to spend that time with him.
“I’m grateful to have been able to be around him the last four years and watch him grow as a player, but also watch him off the field, develop as a young man and understand what responsibilities are and definitely learn how to treat his teammates with respect.
“And always put others before him. Just being around him every day and watching him develop has been a special time. He’s a great football player, a great young man and I definitely love him.” — Clarence McRae