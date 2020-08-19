Hole-in-one the first of many accomplishments for 10-year-old golfer Aliyah Ravenell

Aliyah Ravenell knew she had hit a good tee shot as soon as it left her club. It wasn’t until she saw where the ball ended up that she realized just how good it was.

There the ball was, 127 yards away from where she clubbed it — and in the bottom of the cup on hole No. 7 at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

“I was like, ‘whoa,’” she said.

Holes in one are reasons to celebrate for any golfer. But Aliyah is 10 years old, a fifth-grader. As she fished her ball from the bottom of the cup on Aug. 5, her father, Tremain, and the rest of their group continued to search for their own tee shots.

{div}The clubhouse at Rolling Hills had already closed for the day, so the trio went back the following morning to get Aliyah’s name in the course record books. Hitting a hole in one at any age is exceedingly rare. According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of an average player making an ace are 12,000-to-1. While 16% of those who fire holes-in-one are female, the average age of the fortunate golfer is 55. The average hole length for a hole-in-one is 143 yards — within 20 feet of the length of Rolling Hills’ No. 7.