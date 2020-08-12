Honks replace cheers at FC Tucson's first-ever drive-in watch party

Anna White and her mother settled into their folding chairs, an FC Tucson flag and game program tucked into White's hand.

White was there to support boyfriend Tommy Silva, a left back who joined the team earlier this summer after graduating from Real Salt Lake Academy. Silva is UCLA-bound, and Saturday's match marked his last with FC Tucson.

White and Silva met their freshman year at University High School, before Silva moved to Utah, but remained "just friends" until this past winter break, when they reconnected and began dating.

White will start at the University of Arizona in just a few weeks, although what that will look like is still up in the air. She said she was just grateful to spent the past few months with Silva, who ships off to UCLA this weekend.

Silva subbed into the game in the 87th minute. His girlfriend and her mother cheered him on from their camp chairs, miles away from the stadium.

Honks, cheers and chants

Horns honked to celebrate blocked goals or in unison with cheers, and the club's unofficial fan club, the Cactus Pricks, sang and chanted as the game progressed. FC Tucson plans to hold drive-in watch parties for the rest of its home schedule, which resumes Sept. 6.