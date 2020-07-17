How Bobby Rodriguez, Tucson's training 'Jet,' got off the ground with the help of his mentors

“I knew I could help people through training. In high school, I would help teammates. I was good at pushing people to do more,” Rodriguez said. “In college, I would work out some people on the UA mall for no charge, just kind of messing around of it little by little. But I knew I could do it one day for real.”

Rodriguez moved to Brazil, where he lived with an aunt. He began to study Brazilian jiujitsu and Mixed Martial Arts.

Rodriguez often visited a nearby beach that had benches and pull-up bars. He began bringing his own cones and running drills.

“People noticed and they wanted to jump in,” he said. “At first it was two people and then at the end it was 20.”

Rodriguez’s aunt told him that he may have found his calling. He returned to the U.S. in 2016, and started training kids in the park.

“One kid turned into three, three into 10, 10 into 30, and so on,” he said.

Rodriguez started a women’s boot camp, and the next year, decided it was time to get a more permanent spot.

‘You’ve got to be a human’

In the middle of everything else, Rodriguez also found time for a new passion: bullriding.