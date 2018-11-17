Hugo Kametani scored his third game-winner in as three matches, and the Pima College men's soccer team outlasted Barton Community College 2-1 in overtime Saturday to win the NJCAA National Championship in Daytona beach, Florida.
HUGO KAMETANI SCORES AND YOUR PIMA AZTECS MEN'S SOCCER TEAM ARE YOUR 2018 NJCAA DIV. I NATIONAL CHAMPIONS. Aztecs beat Barton CC 2-1. #PimaSoccer #NJCAANationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/dgBOQ1Md9H— PimaAthletics (@PimaAthletics) November 17, 2018
Kametani's goal came in overtime and after the Aztecs had rallied to pull even in regulation. Isaiah German's goal in the 79th minute pulled the match even 1-1.
AZTECS GOAL. Isaias German scores to tie the game in the 79th minute. Aztecs and Barton CC tied at 1-1. #PimaSoccer #NJCAANationalChampionship— PimaAthletics (@PimaAthletics) November 17, 2018
The Japanese-born Kametani has been the Aztecs' hero all week. He scored the "golden goal" in Pima's overtime quarterfinals win on Wednesday, and then scored on a 72nd-minute penalty kick Friday in as the Aztecs beat Monroe College in the national semifinals.