Pima College sports logo

Hugo Kametani scored his third game-winner in as three matches, and the Pima College men's soccer team outlasted Barton Community College 2-1 in overtime Saturday to win the NJCAA National Championship in Daytona beach, Florida.

Kametani's goal came in overtime and after the Aztecs had rallied to pull even in regulation. Isaiah German's goal in the 79th minute pulled the match even 1-1. 

The Japanese-born Kametani has been the Aztecs' hero all week. He scored the "golden goal" in Pima's overtime quarterfinals win on Wednesday, and then scored on a 72nd-minute penalty kick Friday in as the Aztecs beat Monroe College in the national semifinals. 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles