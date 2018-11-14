Hugo Kametani scored a "golden goal" in the 93rd minute, and the Pima College men's soccer team beat Northeast Texas Community College 3-2 in overtime Wednesday morning at the NJCAA national tournament in Dayton Beach, Florida.
The Aztecs have moved to the national semifinals, which are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. It marks the second straight season that coach Dave Cosgrove has advanced that far at the national tournament.
Kametani opened up scoring with a free kick in the 11th minute, and Northwest Texas tied it with a penalty kick in the 36th minute. Pima retook the lead in the 48th minute, when Jacob Pacheco scored from inside the box. The lead didn't last; Northeast Texas tied it up again eight minutes later.