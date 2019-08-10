SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sunnyside Little League was successful in the 2019 Little League Western Regional Tournament by playing solid defense and hitting timely home runs.
On Saturday, they faced a Hawaii representative who did a little better in those aspects of the game. Central Maui received a three-run homer from Jaren Pascual in the third inning and added a solo homer from Logan Kuloloia to lead off the bottom of the sixth.
The homers led Central Maui to a 4-1 victory over Sunnyside on Saturday. Central Maui won the Western Regional and a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“It was a tough loss,” Sunnyside coach Francisco Rivero said. “We may have taken it easy too early.”
Lefthander Logan Kuloloia pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run and two hits. His only mistake was hitting two batters in the bottom of the third. After that blip of wildness, he retired the last 10 batters in a row.
“We call Logan 'The Sandman,'” Central Maui coach Brad Lung said. The nickname is a reference to Mariano Rivera, the New York Yankees’ relief pitcher who was the first player to be elected unanimously. “What he did tonight is the reason why.”
Kuloloia struck out five batters, two of them on change-ups. He didn’t walk a batter, although he hit two batters in the third inning. He also helped offensive with his sixth-inning home run.
“He was pretty dominant,” Rivero said. “We prepared for him and tried to pitch the type of pitches he throws in practice. We just couldn’t find a way to hit him.”
The fact that Kuloloia is a left-handed pitcher may have created a challenge for Sunnyside. There is no doubt that Kuloloia benefitted from some excellent defense.
“I told the boys that we lost to a good team,” said Rivero said. “We did great and I hope they get something great from this experience.”
With one out, catcher Duke Aloi reached first on an infield single. Isaac Imamura followed with a single to right. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch.
Justin Abril induced Bransyn Hong to hit a fly ball to center, but Jaren Pascual slammed a three-run homer to left field. That gave Central Maui a 3-1 lead.
“I just wanted to make solid contact and put the ball in play,” said Pascual. “This feels great and it is pretty fantastic.”
Abril pitched well but made one mistake which proved fatal for Sunnyside’s title hopes. Abril got into jams in the second, fourth, and fifth innings, but he made good pitches to get out of those situations.
This is the second consecutive year a Hawaii team has represented the Western Region. The Honolulu Little League team won the region last year and went on to win the Little League World Series.
This year’s Central Maui team eliminated the Honolulu Little League team in the state tournament. Lung said the quality of baseball played in Hawaii is underrated and there is a high level of competition in the state.
Sunnyside scored in the bottom of the first when Juan Hernandez tripled to the right-field corner. Damian Lorta singled to left to drive Hernandez home, but a possible rally was thwarted when Izaiah Moraga forced Lorta at second and catcher Jordan Mayboca flied out to right.
“I will never forget this team, and I thank God for this season,” Rivero said. “I thank our friends and family and the city of Tucson for all of their support. They are a great group of people.”