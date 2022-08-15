 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PECOS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, GAME 3: INVADERS 5, SAGUAROS 2

Invaders top Saguaros in winner-take-all game, capture Pecos League title

A dejected Saguaros' Kendon Strachan walks past first base while the Roswell Invaders celebrate their 5-2 win over the Tucson Saguaros in the final game of the Pecos League championship series.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Dillan Smith homered and drove in two runs, and the visiting Roswell Invaders kept the Tucson Saguaros from a third consecutive Pecos League championship with a 5-2 win on Monday night at Kino Stadium.

The teams were playing a winner-take-all Game 3 after splitting the first two games in the Pecos League finals. The Invaders racked up four runs, all earned, against Tucson starter Tyler Rumbaugh. John Kea allowed one run on one hit in two innings of relief.

Roswell put up one run in the first inning, one in the third and two in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead. Tucson clawed back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Chris Caffrey singled, the moved to second when Kendon Strachan reached on an error. Chris Iazzetta singled and Caden Ledbetter reached on an error, and Tucson trailed by two. Brandon Bradshaw then grounded out, ending the inning. Iazzetta went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and was the only Saguaro with multiple hits.

The Roswell Invaders teammates hug each other while celebrating their 5-2 win over the Tucson Saguaros in the final game of the Pecos League championship series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Roswell added one run in the sixth.

Monday's loss ended an otherwise-dominant postseason run for the Saguaros, who swept Bakersfield in the first round and San Rafael in the second round to win the Pacific Division championship. Roswell took Saturday’s best-of-three opener, and Tucson had a walk-off win in Sunday’s Game 2.

