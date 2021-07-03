'It helps keep everything bright for you': Pandemic led to running resurgence in Tucson

But Friedman didn't have a choice other than to stick with it: Shortly after he got back into training for the half-marathon, some relatives signed Friedman up for the Boston Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 11.

"So now I'm running four times a week with them, all outdoors" Friedman said with a laugh. "Now there's no way out."

'Starting here and moving up'

While many people found ways to stay active during lockdown, others hunkered down in the pandemic and settled into a more sedentary life.

Now that vaccinations are widespread and the world is opening back up, the desire and pressure to get off the couch and back into shape has become a reality.

Accetta said that while it can be tempting to go big or return to one's pre-pandemic level of activity, that's a mistake.

"Start off small. It’s really hard, because everyone wants to go back at the same level they were at when they quit," Accetta said. "But it’s really important for longevity and consistency to start small, so that you can go back the next day."

Accetta said to not think of it as starting from scratch, but rather "starting here and moving up."