'It’s hard not to be a cyclist here': New El Tour boss loves what he's seen in Tucson

Twenty five years ago, TJ Juskiewicz could never have imagined he’d end up running large cycling events for a living. His only exposure to bikes was riding one to class in college.
Then came a job running an amateur sports organization in Florida that included a multi-day bike race. He was hooked.
“I started getting into it and thought it was cool,” Juskiewicz said.
This led to running The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, a position Juskiewicz held for 16 years. He then started a rival race, Iowa's Ride, which was scheduled to debut in July before it was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Now, Juskiewicz is El Tour de Tucson's new executive director. He takes over from Charlene Grabowksi, who was hired to lead the turnaround. She will stay on as a consultant.
There was no hesitation when Juszkiewicz was offered the role. He thought it was "a great place to come."
The only question was when he would start. The conversations, which started in early 2020, chugged along slowly once COVID-19 hit. He started July 1.
“They were thinking, ‘Well, maybe he’d start before El Tour in November.’ That was before events got cancelled and I could come earlier,” he said.
For Juszkiewicz, one of the big draws to Tucson — and El Tour — was the weather. He can now ride 365 days a year.
“The town is set up so well, it’s hard not to be a cyclist here,” he said. “With The Loop and trails, there is no reason not to ride. Since the pandemic hit, more people are riding. I’m riding and I’ve seen so many people out. It’s a bike mecca. There are on-road, great trails, mountain bike and off-road riding close to anywhere you live in Tucson.”
While Juszkiewicz will try to build on what Grabowksi started, he'll also rely on a philosophy he’s gained through his years of running events. The Iowa race, known as RAGBRAI, bills itself "the oldest, largest and longest multi-day recreational bicycle touring event in the world."
El Tour has claims to fame, too. For one, it's Southern Arizona's largest annual participatory sporting event.
“Events need to be an experience,” Juskiewicz said. “People travel distances to Tucson — or any other event — and the experience needs to be outstanding. It’s not just the bike part; it’s on and off the bike. You have to make them feel like a million bucks. You have to elevate the overall experience.”
What this will fully look like isn’t known yet. Juszkiewicz is already talking to Tucsonans about what’s worked — and what hasn’t.
Juskiewicz seems keen on continuing virtual rides. This is just another way for riders to train — especially if they live somewhere with less-than-ideal weather.
“There are a lot of basement riders in Wisconsin — something people down here don’t know about,” he said. “Because of the weather, they do these rides in their basement — getting miles in on their trainer or on their own. Anything to get their heart going is good and positive.”
In addition, he wants to revie the event in Mesa.
Juszkiewicz doesn’t think it will take long to get El Tour “back to its glory” as one of the top cycling events in the country.
“El Tour has a great reputation for 38 years,” he said. “To have the climate, scenery and love of cycling and the infrastructure is incredible. The community is serious about cycling. The attitude of the people in Pima County is second to none.
“I’m so excited. Everyone I’ve met is so great. It’s a great event, a great tradition.”
