By the time Jordan Jones signed with FC Tucson, he had missed the first six games of the club’s inaugural USL League One season. Now, FC Tucson is down to it’s last six regular season games — all but one of which will be played in the Old Pueblo.
The Men in Black's home stretch starts Friday, when they host Lansing Ignite FC at Kino North Stadium. While currently in seventh place in the league, FC Tucson is currently one point out of the fourth and final playoff spot. Forward Madison is in fourth place with 32 points; FC Tucson has 31 points.
“I think it’s huge that we get to play at home so many times at the end of the season,” Jones said. “It’s an important stretch and we know we need results to get to the playoffs — which is the ultimate goal. And I think we can do it if we keep playing how we’re playing. Coming off the seven-game road stretch, the results we got weren’t bad because it’s tough to play in environments, week after week, on the road.”
Since joining FC Tucson, Jones has become an instrumental part of the roster.
The Pacific Grove, California, native has recorded 1,318 minutes in 16 appearances, with 15 starts. Jones leads the club in goals (7) and shots (29), and is tied with Jamael Cox for most assists (3).
Jones has scored in the last four games and has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week six times – most recently for Week 22, after Jones scored an insurance goal for FC Tucson against Orlando City B.
“It’s my job to score goals,” Jordan said. “And getting Team of the Week, it’s cool to be recognized by the League, but it’s a testament to my teammates. I think all of us can be in positions like that and all of us can step up and do the job.”
Jones came to Tucson after a short stint with Rio Grande Valley FC, with the USL Championship side. While in south Texas, Jones made 19 appearances with the Toros during the 2018 season.
Prior to that, Jones played for Oregon State University. He registered 29 goals, six assists and eight game-winners in 4,551 minutes of play over four years with the Beavers. Jones was also named to the Al-Pac-12 Second Team three times while at OSU.
After graduating from OSU, Jones was drafted in the third round, 47th overall, by LAFC in the 2018 MLS Super Draft.
After spending his first professional season with the RVG Toros, Jones was looking to get closer to home. Last year, Jones spent the preseason with New York Red Bulls and came to Tucson for a preseason event. He spent a couple of weeks in the Old Pueblo, but still didn’t know much about Tucson.
Then a former RGV Toros teammate, Zach Wright, signed with FC Tucson. Jones talked to Wright about the club and eventually found a spot on the roster for himself.
He never thought he'd have such success, so quickly.
Sure, maybe forwards tend to get more credit for scoring the goals, but Jones believes his success is a testament to his teammates.
“I honestly didn’t expect it to go as well as it’s been and to be playing as well as I’m doing – it’s awesome,” Jones said. “It’s obviously a job and it’s a business, but it’s something that I started doing as a kid and I still get to do what I get to do for a living. It’s great. Tucson’s been awesome.”