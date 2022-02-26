'It's all on you': Ex-NFL stars feel pressure to perform on golf course

Golf can be stressful, even when you’re a Hall of Fame athlete. Just ask former NFL running back and Los Angeles Rams legend Eric Dickerson.

Dickerson played alongside former Arizona Wildcat and LPGA Tour icon Annika Sorenstam, ex-Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and country artist Jake Owen for the nine-hole Cologuard Classic Celebrity Challenge. Before teeing off the 10th hole at Omni Tucson National, Dickerson recalled first time he golfed in front of spectators.

It was the Jimmy V Celebrity Golf Classic. Told by the tournament director that there would be roughly 20,000 fans in attendance, Dickerson interrupted.

"Hold it, hold it," he said. "I don’t play golf like that."

“I’ll never forget getting out in front of the crowd: My heart was beating so fast and I hit it right down the middle, but the next couple I was in the woods,” he added. “It’s different playing football. It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life.

“Golf, I didn’t pick up until I was 32 years old. I have a real respect for the sport now. I thought it was a game like, ‘Anyone can play that crap.’ Let me tell you, it’s not like that. My game has gotten a whole lot better.”