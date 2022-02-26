'It's all on you': Ex-NFL stars feel pressure to perform on golf course

Golf can be stressful, even when you’re a Hall of Fame athlete. Just ask former NFL running back and Los Angeles Rams legend Eric Dickerson.
Dickerson played alongside former Arizona Wildcat and LPGA Tour icon Annika Sorenstam, ex-Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and country artist Jake Owen for the nine-hole Cologuard Classic Celebrity Challenge. Before teeing off the 10th hole at Omni Tucson National, Dickerson recalled first time he golfed in front of spectators.
It was the Jimmy V Celebrity Golf Classic. Told by the tournament director that there would be roughly 20,000 fans in attendance, Dickerson interrupted.
"Hold it, hold it," he said. "I don’t play golf like that."
“I’ll never forget getting out in front of the crowd: My heart was beating so fast and I hit it right down the middle, but the next couple I was in the woods,” he added. “It’s different playing football. It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life.
“Golf, I didn’t pick up until I was 32 years old. I have a real respect for the sport now. I thought it was a game like, ‘Anyone can play that crap.’ Let me tell you, it’s not like that. My game has gotten a whole lot better.”
Saturday's Cologuard Classic drew thousands of fans, many of whom followed the celebrity foursome. Phoenix Suns owner (and Sabino High School grad) Robert Sarver caddied for Fitzgerald, carrying his Pitt golf bag.
"Fitz" admitted golf brings a different kind of pressure.
“When you’re in a team setting, it’s a lot different. There’s nobody to blame when you hit poor shots or pull the wrong club or make mistakes. It’s all on you,” he said.
Fitzgerald and Sorenstam won Saturday's challenge, joining a select list. Former boxer Oscar de la Hoya and former UA standout Chuck Cecil were the first duo to win the challenge in 2019. Ex-big leaguer Roger Clemens and former NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace won in 2020, and longtime NFL running back Marcus Allen was an individual winner last year.
Fitzgerald competed in last year's challenge; he said coming back to Tucson was a “no-brainer.”
“I had a wonderful time, so I had to come back again. It’s for a wonderful cause,” Fitzgerald said.
The Cologuard Classic helps raise awareness of colorectal cancer. The title sponsor's product helps detect the disease through home tests.
Fitzgerald said the cause is "s near and dear to my heart."
Fitzgerald’s mother, Carol, died in 2003 from breast cancer. Dickerson’s mother-in-law survived colon cancer.
“Cancer is a terrible disease and we’re trying to do something to prevent it,” Dickerson said.
Sorenstam said, “We’re lucky to create awareness and engage people and talk about what’s really important.”
Sorenstam will compete in the U.S. Women’s Open in June at North Carolina’s Pine Needles Golf Club in June.
“I gotta hit the gym, I gotta hit the (driving) range, I gotta hit the putting green, I gotta hit everything to be ready. As you know, the best players in the world are just at a high level. I play for a different priority nowadays,” Sorenstam said. “I’m gonna go out there and play my best. Hopefully, I can rely on my experience.”
While some view the celebrity challenge as training and preparation for the U.S. Women’s Open, Sorenstam was content being able to swing a club and enjoy the sport with fellow celebrities.
“Competing is not my No. 1 priority,” said Sorenstam. “Nowadays, it’s my family. … It’s just nice to play golf and keep swinging, which is what I need to be doing.
“I will get in serious mode and find that extra gear that I’m going to need when I go to Pine Needles in June.”
