'It's like teaching a dog martial arts': Tucson trainer says sport of Schutzhund is a life-saver for people, their pets

Schutzhund got its start in America in 1957, going through several governing groups before the 1975 formation of the United Schutzhund Club of America. At its inception, USCA had six full-member clubs and seven affiliated clubs; by 2013, this number had increased to over 200 full-member clubs.

Belcher said that getting involved with Schutzhund helped him level up as a trainer, saying that it “kind of put a spotlight on everything I did as a pet-dog trainer.”

There are a handful of Schutzhund clubs in Tucson, and more in Phoenix, equating to about five trials a year in Arizona. Belcher takes his own dogs and clients’ dogs to trials and has helped dozens of local dogs and their humans get involved in the sport over the years.

“There are people that breed specifically for the sport, and it can be a lot easier when you have the genetic components that make that dog good,” Belcher said, adding that a dog doesn’t have to be bred for Schutzhund to excel at the sport. “I started personally with dog I adopted from Humane Society.”

Since then, Belcher has competed with several other dogs and these days is working with his Belgian Malinois, Encore, as well as a Doberman and German Shepherd that belong to clients.