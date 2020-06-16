'It's like teaching a dog martial arts': Tucson trainer says sport of Schutzhund is a life-saver for people, their pets

When talking about dog sports in Southern Arizona, one man’s name comes up over and over again.
JJ Belcher, owner of local training facility Sublime Canine, is Tucson’s perfect example of the principle of six degrees of separation. If Belcher doesn’t know everybody in the tight-knit community of dog training, it’s close.
Seemingly all participants in dock diving, flyball and barn hunt (and their owners) have had help along the way from Belcher.
Sublime Canine offers everything from puppy foundation and socialization to world championship competitive dog training and coaching.
And while Belcher, 41, excels at most types of dog sports, his favorite is Schutzhund.
German for “protection dog,” Schutzhund is much more than that.
Schutzhund focuses on obedience, tracking and protection. The skills taught are similar to how protection or guard dogs are trained. But in Schutzhund, the dogs see it as a sport.
“It’s a big game for the dogs,” Belcher said. “It’s like teaching a dog martial arts.”
The training dogs receive make them more useful companions to their owners and happier dogs overall.
Belcher got his first taste of Schutzhund when he was younger, working as a decoy and donning the heavily padded sleeve that German shepherds or other working-breed dogs are supposed to bite as part of the trial. From there, he was hooked.
To understand how a task that would terrify many instead served as a welcome banner for Belcher, one has to know more about him.
Belcher, 41, was born and raised in Tucson, graduating from Flowing Wells High School. He initially went into bullriding, but his career was dashed in the late 1990s by injury.
That’s when he turned his love of animals and talent for taming them to a different line of work. He began training dogs in 1999. By 2000, Belcher had received his dog training certificate. He opened Sublime Canine in 2004.
Belcher initially taught basic obedience. When customers started wanting help with behavioral issues, Belcher saw an opportunity. He began shadowing a behavioral expert on appointments. That’s when he discovered Schutzhund.
“In the beginning, watching competitive obedience was never interesting to me, I didn’t want my dog to be a robot,” Belcher said. “Then I realized how wrong I was. The dogs weren’t robots; the people were just really good at teaching them and creating this picture.”
And while he initially was intrigued by the novelty and adrenaline rush associated with his decoy work, he quickly became more interested in the training aspect of Schutzhund and working with the dogs on an emotional level.
“It wasn’t good enough for my dog to lay down. It had to lay down immediately in a straight-line position while running,” Belcher said. “Schutzhund made me better as a dog trainer and helped me communicate better with the dogs.”
Schutzhund got its start in America in 1957, going through several governing groups before the 1975 formation of the United Schutzhund Club of America. At its inception, USCA had six full-member clubs and seven affiliated clubs; by 2013, this number had increased to over 200 full-member clubs.
Belcher said that getting involved with Schutzhund helped him level up as a trainer, saying that it “kind of put a spotlight on everything I did as a pet-dog trainer.”
There are a handful of Schutzhund clubs in Tucson, and more in Phoenix, equating to about five trials a year in Arizona. Belcher takes his own dogs and clients’ dogs to trials and has helped dozens of local dogs and their humans get involved in the sport over the years.
“There are people that breed specifically for the sport, and it can be a lot easier when you have the genetic components that make that dog good,” Belcher said, adding that a dog doesn’t have to be bred for Schutzhund to excel at the sport. “I started personally with dog I adopted from Humane Society.”
Since then, Belcher has competed with several other dogs and these days is working with his Belgian Malinois, Encore, as well as a Doberman and German Shepherd that belong to clients.
While Schutzhund is a three-phase sport, dogs can trial in any of the phases individually. Belcher has helped one client get her mastiff titled in tracking and another client title her dachshund for its obedience and temperament.
It wasn’t until he’d explored Schutzhund that Belcher discovered the plethora of other dog sports. Since then, he and his staff have helped clients master them all, with Belcher and other Sublime Canine trainers having competed in obedience, rally, barn hunt, flyball, herding, ringsport, tracking, nosework and dock diving.
“When working with pet dogs, I always try to let people know they have options to try other things,” Belcher said. “Their dog might not be able to jump a meter hurdle, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be good at tracking.”
And given the nature of most of his work, he’s been able to continue most of his training safely. While Belcher had to reschedule a handful of workshops, classes and out-of-town seminars in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he was able to continue private lessons and training day camps.
“We work outside and we work one-on-one,” Belcher said. “We can keep enough social distance from each other.”
“I look a lot at the relationship we have with dogs, and I think getting into something like agility or flyball or whatever interests you really helps create a deeper bond with your dog,” Belcher said. “Trying some different things can be fun even if you don’t want to get into competitions. It’s a great relationship builder with the dogs, and it’s a great social opportunity, too.”
Belcher can attest to that last part.
“I met my ex-wife when she hired me to train her dog,” he said with a laugh, “and there’s a good chance I’ll meet my future ex-wife in the dog training world.”
Dog sports also helped him find a community of like-minded people who get excited just talking about their dogs and ways to improve their furry friends’ lives.
“Ever since I started training dogs, I have been preaching that dog training saves lives. Not just the dogs’ lives that I’m saving, but people’s too,” Belcher said. “People get a lot out of their relationships with their dogs. I want to make sure we keep those guys safe.”
Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt
