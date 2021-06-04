It's Opening Night — again — when FC Tucson hosts Toronto FC II with no crowd restrictions

Fresh off two consecutive road wins, FC Tucson returns home to Kino North Stadium on Saturday to face Toronto FC II — a team it’s already familiar with, having beat Toronto in Casa Grande a week and a half ago.

A 2-1 victory over Toronto on May 26 was the Men in Black’s first victory of the 2021 season. A few days later, FC Tucson earned another 2-1 road victory, this one coming against North Carolina FC. Through five matches, FC Tucson is 2-2-1.

“I think we needed to get the first win just to get the ball rolling,” FC Tucson captain Dakota Barnathan said. “Sometimes the first one's the hardest.”

FC Tucson could have something else going for it on Saturday — a homefield advantage. The team's 7 p.m. match against Toronto (1-1-2) will be played at full capacity and with no restrictions after the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to lift COVID-19 restrictions for county properties.

The Men in Black’s first home match of the season on May 8 was limited to 700 fans, and its entire 2020 home slate was played in an empty Kino North Stadium. FC Tucson will now offer concessions and hold pregame ceremonies and theme nights; Saturday is Women's Soccer Appreciation Night.