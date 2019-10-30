Pima College sports logo

Itsuki Ishihara scored in overtime on Wednesday, and the third-seeded Pima College men’s soccer team stunned second-seeded Yavapai College 1-0 in the NJCAA Division I, Region I semifinal match in Prescott.

The Aztecs will host Arizona Western in Saturday's final, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

The goal, which came on an assist from freshman Jacob Contreras, marked a rare win by a visitor in Prescott.

Pima (14-3-1) had only done it four times before in the tournament, and not since 2011. The Roughriders had a chance to take the lead in the second half, but a penaltyy kick deflected off the post.

