Itsuki Ishihara scored in overtime on Wednesday, and the third-seeded Pima College men’s soccer team stunned second-seeded Yavapai College 1-0 in the NJCAA Division I, Region I semifinal match in Prescott.
The final will be played Saturday at 6 p.m. at a site to be named. The Aztecs will play either Arizona Western or Phoenix College. The goal, which came on an assist from freshman Jacob Contreras, marked a rare win by a visitor in Prescott.
Another classic between the Aztecs and the Roughriders this time in the Region I, Division I semifinals. The Aztecs win it in overtime 1-0 to advance to Saturday's Region finals match-up. Jacob Contreras/Photo by Ben Carbajal #PimaSoccerhttps://t.co/NJ33ok3oj7 pic.twitter.com/bX9Ki6HHu7— PimaAthletics (@PimaAthletics) October 31, 2019
Jacob Contreras and Itsuki Ishihara. The game-winning combo. Aztecs men's soccer advances to the Region I, Division I finals after beating Yavapai College 1-0 in overtime. #PimaSoccer pic.twitter.com/kxW5cQsujv— PimaAthletics (@PimaAthletics) October 30, 2019
Pima (14-3-1) had only done it four times before in the tournament, and not since 2011. The Roughriders had a chance to take the lead in the second half, but a penaltyy kick deflected off the post.