Jacome brothers bond over baseball at Pima College, with club team

Jason started showing up at his brother's practices a couple of times per week last season, throwing batting practice to the Aztecs and helping out where he could.

"There was a position that was opening up, and my brother figured I could add something to the team being there all the time," Jason said. "I'm more of a bench coach with Pima. I let my brother bounce his ideas off me. And I talk with the pitching coach about the pitchers. I'm just there to help out."

Ken says having Jason around has been great.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve spent time together. With his career and my career, we’ve been apart for over 20 years, with me coaching and him playing," Ken said. "It’s nice to be able to spend time with him and gain some knowledge that he has from playing at the highest level of professional baseball, and being able to help our players with that."

Coaching two teams and managing his own daughter's club and school volleyball schedules has Ken stretched thin, but he says the hectic schedule is worth it.