Jacome brothers bond over baseball at Pima College, with club team

For the Jacomes, like many other households, Sundays are for family. Every other day of the week belongs to baseball.
Of course, there's a heavy dose of family in baseball, too.
For the first time in decades, Ken Jacome — the coach of Pima College's heralded baseball team — and his brother Jason, a former big-league pitcher, are both living in the same town. In fact, they're on the same team — make that teams — for the first time in their lives.
Jason is in his first season as an assistant coach for Ken's Pima team. The brothers also coach Jason's son, Atley, on the Little Aztecs 14U club team.
There's no sibling rivalry when it comes to who's the better coach.
Jason is effusive in his praise of his older brother, saying it's been amazing to witness how Ken's mind works up-close. A Rincon High School grad, Ken Jacome started the baseball program at El Paso Community College and then spent more than a decade as the hitting coach at the University of New Mexico. He took over the Pima program from Rich Alday, his former boss with the Lobos, in 2019.
"Not to brag, but they are lucky to have a junior college coach that has 14 years of Division I coaching experience," Jason said. "Not only that, but he runs this program like he's still at a D-I program. They're getting an amazing experience while being at a junior college."
Jason, who has been back in Tucson for about 18 months now, said he's happy that both he and his brother are still involved in the sport.
"Our whole family has kind of a storied career here, going back to my grandfather and uncle and dad," Jason said. "I'm glad that we’re still chugging along here in Tucson and getting the Jacome name out there."
A former big-leaguer comes home
The Jacome brothers were almost teammates decades ago.
Their little league held a draft partway through the season where teams in the major division could draft kids from teams in the minors.
"My dad drafted me, then the other team drafted me. My dad said, 'They’re in first place, we’re in last. Go play with them,'" Jason said. "That was my only opportunity to play on the same team as Kenny. Instead, I went on a first-place team."
Ken and Jason both attended Rincon High School, then spent the next several decades carving their own paths.
Jason played for Pima after graduating from Rincon in 1988. The New York Mets took him in the 12th round of the 1991 draft, and the left-hander played parts of five seasons (1994-98) with the Mets, Royals and Indians. He also spent a decade playing in the minors and overseas, logging innings for both the Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders (2001) and the independent Golden League Tucson Toros (2009-10).
Jason started showing up at his brother's practices a couple of times per week last season, throwing batting practice to the Aztecs and helping out where he could.
"There was a position that was opening up, and my brother figured I could add something to the team being there all the time," Jason said. "I'm more of a bench coach with Pima. I let my brother bounce his ideas off me. And I talk with the pitching coach about the pitchers. I'm just there to help out."
Ken says having Jason around has been great.
"It’s been a long time since we’ve spent time together. With his career and my career, we’ve been apart for over 20 years, with me coaching and him playing," Ken said. "It’s nice to be able to spend time with him and gain some knowledge that he has from playing at the highest level of professional baseball, and being able to help our players with that."
Coaching two teams and managing his own daughter's club and school volleyball schedules has Ken stretched thin, but he says the hectic schedule is worth it.
"We had a game (the other day) which we won in a walk-off, last -nning win. To be able to see my nephew and those guys be excited about winning a game was amazing," Ken said. "It’s great to be out there with my brother and my nephew and his friends, and the kids on the team whose dads we grew up with."
Part of the plan
Returning to Tucson was always part of the plan, Ken says.
"When I left here... to start my career as a college coach, it was always in the back of my mind....I knew I wanted to come home," Ken said. "Whether to come back to finish coaching or retire and move back, I knew that Tucson is where I wanted to be."
He was thrilled to take the job at Pima, saying it's always been a good baseball school and this year is no different. Entering Saturday's doubleheader against Cochise College at the West Campus, the Aztecs were 33-9 overall and 24-8 in conference play. They'll finish their home schedule Tuesday against Arizona Western, with playoffs set to start next month.
"The group of guys I have are a bunch of blue-collar, hard-working kids, who just are good players and love to play," Ken said. "It’s been fun to see them play, and so far, everything's been good."
Jason said he's having a blast being back in the game and putting his experience and expertise to good use. Getting to spend six days a week with his brother is an added perk.
Ken agreed. Coaching at the club level, where aspiring kids and young teenagers are just starting to fall for the game, has added a different dimension. Jason, who has coached at the high school and little league levels in the past, said he's enjoyed his time with the Little Aztecs, who are willing to learn and eager to ask questions. For now, the Little Aztecs have a 14U team, two 13U teams and a 12U team.
Ken says he's looking forward to helping take all the Little Aztecs teams team to the next level, with his brother by his side.
"All (Jason) and I have ever done with our lives is be around baseball and spend time and coach," Ken said. "Now we're just hoping to develop some younger kids."
After so many years apart, both brothers are grateful for this chance to revisit the close relationship they had growing up, when lived under the same roof.
"After not being around each other for 20 years, for us to be able to see each other every day but Sunday, is just great," Jason said. "Except we see each other Sunday now, with the freshman team playing on the weekend."
Luckily for the Jacomes, even those Sunday games still qualify as family time.
Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191