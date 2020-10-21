Jayden Daniels talks relationship with Herm, ASU's new system and his favorite Halloween candy

“I know everybody’s always asking the question of who’s going to replace Eno, who’s going to replace Brandon with the production. But there’s going to be guys that just step up and make plays.”

What’s your relationship like with Herm Edwards?

A: “Coach Herm is a great man. Overall, he’s always just looking out for everybody in the building, making sure everybody’s OK. He has a lot of wisdom and knowledge. I sit down and talk to him every morning to just ask him questions about how to handle different situations because he has a lot of knowledge, for instance, on how to carry yourself in this situation. And then he’ll tell me personality wise, we’re similar. He’s a calm, collected type of guy.

“But when he has to get on the team, he gets on the team. And when he does get on the team, everybody hears him. They listen to him because he’s so well respected around, not just on the team, but just around everywhere the world.”

Do you feel it’s an advantage to play USC first because they won’t have any film on what the new offense looks like?