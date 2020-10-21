Jayden Daniels talks relationship with Herm, ASU's new system and his favorite Halloween candy

With running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the NFL, the spotlight now shines on Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels is coming off an 8-5 season in which he passed for over 2,700 yards and 17 touchdowns as the program’s first true freshman starting QB. What Daniels does for an encore will determine whether the Sun Devils are Pac-12 South contenders.
Daniels has a new challenge on his hands as he heads into his sophomore campaign — a change in systems. Former Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill arrives in Tempe this year to fill the same role. Hill replaces Rob Likens, who was fired along with two other offensive coaches in December.
Daniels and ASU begin their shortened 2020 season Nov. 7 with a road trip to Los Angeles to take on Pac-12 South favorite USC.
The gifted signal caller talked Wednesday about the new system, playing with pressure and his relationship with Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell.
Do you feel like there’s going to be more focus on you now because people know you this year?
A: “Just coming back as a starting quarterback for ASU, there’s going to be eyes on me. People are going to focus on me, but we still got other guys that are coming back and new guys that can come in, make plays and just make a name for themselves.
“I know everybody’s always asking the question of who’s going to replace Eno, who’s going to replace Brandon with the production. But there’s going to be guys that just step up and make plays.”
What’s your relationship like with Herm Edwards?
A: “Coach Herm is a great man. Overall, he’s always just looking out for everybody in the building, making sure everybody’s OK. He has a lot of wisdom and knowledge. I sit down and talk to him every morning to just ask him questions about how to handle different situations because he has a lot of knowledge, for instance, on how to carry yourself in this situation. And then he’ll tell me personality wise, we’re similar. He’s a calm, collected type of guy.
“But when he has to get on the team, he gets on the team. And when he does get on the team, everybody hears him. They listen to him because he’s so well respected around, not just on the team, but just around everywhere the world.”
Do you feel it’s an advantage to play USC first because they won’t have any film on what the new offense looks like?
A: “I think that does pay benefits to us as a team. They can go back and watch Boise State film just to get a glimpse of what it’s been recently. But going up against it is something different, and there’s a lot of different things that we bring to the table. So to be able to play a good team at USC first, this is going to be a good one.”
What do you think you can bring to the table that’s different this year?
A: “Just what we do within the offense, being able to make different types of throws and know where to go with the ball all the time. Just go out there and make plays when I need to. I feel like I could elevate my game from last year being able to embrace more of an offensive role leadership role, gathering the guys around so we’re able to make those plays.
“Yeah, a lot of teams have film on me, there’s different ways that you could stop me. But just realize in the new offense, there’s a different way you have to play us.”
Do you have any relationship with Gunnell, and what stands out about him to you?
A: “We always check up on each other here and there, see how we’re doing. Just the plays that he made last year, the UCLA game thrust in that (starting) role, doing what he was able to do in a limited amount of time. It’s kind of impressive what he did.”
What’s your favorite Halloween candy?
A: “I’m a Reese’s guy.”
