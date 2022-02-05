JCC revamps Juniors Elite Tennis program to focus on mental training, sports psychology

Because tennis is an individual sport and players are alone by themselves on the court without the option for substitution of other players or in-game coaching, it's up to each player to make his or her own decisions, Coelho said.

“Tennis is an open-skill sport, it is not about perfection,” he said.

Off the court, Coelho brings in guest speakers, including coaches, other players or sports psychologists who talk about its application in tennis.

Annacone said mental training can give players a big advantage over others who only do physical training and can mean the difference between an average player and a remarkable player.

“(Mental training) is about looking at things in a healthy way so you don’t have so much pressure on you and so many things going through your head that your body can actually perform the way it's capable of doing,” Annacone said.

Coelho and Annacone use simple methods, including visualization, breathing, having a routine after scoring a point and thinking about what to do to get the next point, to maximize the players’ performance.