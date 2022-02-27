Jim Furyk encouraged with final round at Cologuard Classic

Furyk finished the Cologuard Classic tied for 25th on the leaderboard after shooting 4-under par over three days, including back-to-back 69 rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Furyk was 2-over heading into the weekend.

Furyk bogeyed the par-3 14th hole on Friday, but only bogeyed twice more the rest of the tournament.

“The weekend was pretty solid. I just got off to a bad start on Friday. I went a couple over par and once that happens, it’s so hard to catch up in a three-round event, but I saw some good things happen on the weekend,” he said. “I drove the ball a lot better and left some putts out there this afternoon, but I was a lot happier about the way I played.”

Furyk tallied four birdies on Sunday, including three on the first nine holes.

“Coming in I was really struggling, so being on familiar ground — and this is a place that I’ve played a lot of golf — probably helped my comfort level and I feel like I turned towards the positive this week and got things moving forward and hit the ball solid,” he said

Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Cologuard Classic and the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii last month.