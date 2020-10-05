Jim Monaco named Pima College's permanent AD

Pima College has made Jim Monaco the school’s official athletic director after he served on an interim basis since Nov. 2018.
Monaco was the Aztecs’ football coach for the final five years of the program.
“It’s a nice relief to have that interim tag off and now we can continue to do what we’ve done on the field and in the weight room, safely," Monaco said in a press release.
Pima athletes posted the highest-grade point average in the history of the athletics program this year, Monaco said.
