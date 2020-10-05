 Skip to main content
Jim Monaco named Pima College's permanent AD

080218-sports-pimafootball-p2.jpg

Pima athletic director Jim Monaco has made recruiting locally a top priority.

 Simon Asher / For The Arizona Daily Star 2018

Pima College has made Jim Monaco the school’s official athletic director after he served on an interim basis since Nov. 2018.

Monaco was the Aztecs’ football coach for the final five years of the program.

“It’s a nice relief to have that interim tag off and now we can continue to do what we’ve done on the field and in the weight room, safely," Monaco said in a press release.

Pima athletes posted the highest-grade point average in the history of the athletics program this year, Monaco said.

