Pima College guard JJ Nakai was named the outright ACCAC Player of the Year for both Division I and Division II on Wednesday, marking a first for an Aztecs guard. She is the first Pima player to win the player of the year award in both division. She was also selected first team All-ACCAC and first team All Region I, Division II.
Nakai is the Aztecs’ all-time leading scorer, having broken Tia Morrison’s career record. Nakai has scored 1,249 points and counting during her two-year Pima career. She has been named the ACCAC Division II Player of the Week nine times, the most in program history.
Nakai is averaging 24.4 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals per game.
Nakai is one of two Aztecs to win awards on Wednesday. Sophomore forward Shauna Bribiescas was selected second team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. She was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week twice this season.
Pima (19-11, 15-7) will open the playoffs against Chandler-Gilbert Community College on March 5 at the West Campus Gym.