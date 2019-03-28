Six months after becoming the first Mexican-born fighter to win the Combate Americas Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) World Championship, Jose Alday will have to defend his title.
Alday (12-3-1), who goes by “El Pochito” in the cage and is the first world champion in Combate Americas history, will fight Gustavo Lopez – again.
The main event rematch will take place at the Casino Del Sol Event Center Friday at 7 p.m. The co-main event will feature bantamweights Eduardo Alvarado and Andy Perez.
“It was a very close fight, very intense,” Alday said of the title fight in September. “Combate wanted to see it again and so did the fans. So, we’re ready to not leave any doubts this time around.”
Last year’s fight in Phoenix, which saw back-and-forth action over three rounds that resulted in a split decision, was special for Alday for a multitude of reasons.
The fight took place on Alday’s 27th birthday, and a year after being allowed back into the United States. The Ironwood Ridge High School grad had been deported in 2011, which inspired him to finally take up fighting — something he had avoided while living in Tucson due to his immigration status.
“It was very cool to be able to represent my country,” Alday said of his first title win. “Even though I lived in the U.S. for a while, (Mexico) is where I was born and where my roots are. I’m happy to live here, but I’ll always have Mexico running through my veins.”
In last year’s fight, Alday got injured in the first round and wasn’t able to fight the way he would have liked until the end. This time around, he’s been working on getting more aggressive with his hits.
“It’s no secret – he’s going to want to take me down,” Alday said of Lopez (9-4).
But Alday, who’s trains at Rise Combat Sports, is going to be ready for the rematch.
“I never train to lose – I always train to win,” Alday said.
“And even better, all of my people will be here. My family will be here. And because we’re so close to Sonora, where I was born, it’s like we’re fighting in Sonora as well.”
Friday’s match will also be the first time Alday fights in Tucson. The home-ring advantage, if that's a thing, isn’t lost on him — especially because his opponent trains out of Las Vegas.
“I was born in Mexico, but Arizona — and Tucson — has been my home for many, many years,” Alday said. “I’ve never had the chance to fight here – this is my first time – and I’m really excited to fight in front of my people.”