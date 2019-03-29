In 2015, Jose Terron moved from Torrelavega, Spain to Eugene, Oregon and started a new life playing soccer in America.
He loved it so much that he wanted to come back.
Terron was playing back in Spain when Jon Pearlman, director of operations with FC Tucson, called to offer the defender another opportunity in the United States. Terron was more than happy to relocate to the Old Pueblo.
Now, the 27-year-old Terron is set to start his first season with FC Tucson, which is playing its first season in USL League One. The Men in Black play at Orlando B Saturday afternoon in their first official game as pros.
“When he called, I spoke to my team in Spain and told them this opportunity came up and I wanted to go,” said Terron, who was most recently with Sociedad Deportiva Barreda Balompié of the Tercera Division in Cantabria, Spain. “They didn’t have any issues with it, and here I am.”
Terron signed with FC Tucson on Feb. 7, then worked quickly to make the move with his entire family. Terron and his wife have two toddler sons.
“I tried to do everything quickly so we could all come together,” he said. “If not, for my wife to come (by herself) with two kids on a 15-hour flight, it would have been hard on her.”
Terron, who is one of the international players on FC Tucson’s still-growing roster, first started playing soccer at age 6. A few years later, Terron participated in a popular soccer tournament in Spain. His team went on to finish in second place, and Terron was selected tournament MVP. The success on the field was enough to be noticed by FC Barcelona. Terron went on to play for FC Barcelona’s youth system for six years.
Terron joined the Italian team Parma Primavera 2a U19 in 2011. Terron was set to debut with the first team, but suffered a knee lesion and broken leg.
The setback affected Terron psychologically, and continues to affect him. Whenever Terron feels a tweak in knee, he doubts himself. Recently, he took a few days off practice because of what Terron called “some issues” with his knee.
“But I have a few friends who are in the MLS right now, who I played with in Barcelona, and they tell me that with work you can go as far as you can,” he said. “So, I’ve started here through Tucson because they gave me the opportunity and I hope to be able to move on through the leagues.”
For Terron, the biggest difference between the Spanish and American styles of play is that the game is more physical in Spain. It’s also more about the control of the game and focused on touches.
Still, Terron recognizes that soccer in the U.S. is continuously growing. He said he’s excited to see how far he can continue his career.
“It’s not like it used to be, now they have (blended styles) from different countries and the U.S. is always in the best physical shape,” Terron said. “If they continue adapting their play from all the different countries, they could really become world contenders.”