Junior racers brave rain, snow to start season at Tucson Dragway

Sponsor Craig Molling also races, getting into the sport two years ago. He’s sponsoring Moody’s brother, Westin, for the season.

“My dad used to drag race many, many years ago and I never got the chance to do anything with him. I realized that not every kid has an opportunity,” Molling said.

“I thought this would be a great chance for a kid to get into it, and if he’s doing it and continues doing it, he can eventually grow up to be one of our new racers.”

The dragway’s junior racers have years of collective experience between them, with many of them starting out at the track on big wheels. Drivers can be licensed at the track as young as 5, but can’t begin competing in the junior drag circuit until they turn 6.

Team manager Bill Kidd’s daughter, Sarah, got her start racing big wheels when she was 3.

“My sister was doing junior racing and my dad asked me when I was younger if I wanted to do it. I’ve been doing it ever since,” Sarah Kidd said. “The people are super nice, and everyone’s kind of a community.”

The 2018 and 2020 junior dragster champion for the ages 6-12 division, Sarah Kidd said she was excited to get back out to the track and see her friends again.