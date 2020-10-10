'Just bad luck': FC Tucson surrenders another late goal in draw

In the blink of an eye, FC Tucson (5-6-4) watched its playoff hopes all but wash away.
Clinging to a 2-1 lead over the top team in USL League One, the Men in Black once again gave up a stoppage time goal as their penultimate game of its season ended in a 2-2 draw against Greenville Triumph FC (10-2-2) Saturday night at Kino Stadium.
“It’s really indicative of our whole season,” FC Tucson coach John Galas said.
Once the whistle blew, several FC Tucson players came to a full stop, then dropped down on the ground looking both exhausted and bewildered. Saturday marked the third time in their last six home games that the team surrendered a goal in the second half stoppage time. The result kept the club in fifth place and very slim chances at moving into fourth for a playoff spot.
“Just bad luck,” is the way Galas described his team’s inability to close out again.
FC Tucson overcame an early 1-0 deficit, rallying to score two consecutive goals. The first came off a curving pass on the left side from Roberto Alarcon who found a streaking Josh Coan in front of the net who headed it for a goal in the 45th minute.
Seeing the ball in the back of the net set a jolt of energy into the spine of FC Tucson as the club had been overpowered by Greenville up until that point.The team’s director of operations Jon Pearlman walked over to the media section at halftime and said that it was “the best team goal of the year.”
For a while, it looked like Saturday might be his club’s best game of the year. Less than three minutes into the second half, the Men in Black added another goal. Ramos Godoy made a heads-up play in the 47th minute as he slid in front of a Greenville pass that was intended for the goalkeeper and knocked it in for the lead.
In less than five minutes of game time, the club scored two goals against Greenville’s, and former FC Tucson goalkeeper, Dallas Jaye who had nine shutouts to his name coming into the game.
“We felt we had great momentum and great confidence,” Galas said. “We had a chance to ice it late and couldn’t do it.”
Over the course of the next 40 minutes of play, FC Tucson failed to capitalize on several scoring chances that would have all but sealed a win. Galas said he had a feeling Greenville would strike sooner or later and it came at one of the last possible times. Gut wrenching.
“Obviously disappointed with the result,” he said. “But proud of our effort.”
With one game left in the abbreviated 2020 season — 16 games versus the normal 28 — Galas said his club intends to fight with everything they have next Saturday against Orlando City B even if a playoff spot is out of reach.
“Seven games in the second half of the season, 12 points, definitely an improvement,” Galas said. “I’d love to have this group for another 12 games.”
