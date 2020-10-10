'Just bad luck': FC Tucson surrenders another late goal in draw

Seeing the ball in the back of the net set a jolt of energy into the spine of FC Tucson as the club had been overpowered by Greenville up until that point.The team’s director of operations Jon Pearlman walked over to the media section at halftime and said that it was “the best team goal of the year.”

For a while, it looked like Saturday might be his club’s best game of the year. Less than three minutes into the second half, the Men in Black added another goal. Ramos Godoy made a heads-up play in the 47th minute as he slid in front of a Greenville pass that was intended for the goalkeeper and knocked it in for the lead.

Godoy smelled blood and tracked it down for a goal.#TUCvGVL 2-1 | #FuerzaTucson pic.twitter.com/zD2ZE02xFG — FC Tucson (@FCTucson) October 11, 2020

In less than five minutes of game time, the club scored two goals against Greenville’s, and former FC Tucson goalkeeper, Dallas Jaye who had nine shutouts to his name coming into the game.