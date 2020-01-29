Justin Spears: Death of sports hero Kobe Bryant a blow to my basketball-fan family

Kobe stayed, his numbers fading a bit as he aged but still every bit the NBA superstar. He played 20 seasons with the same team, making his debut when I was just a year old and retiring when I was 20. A poster of Kobe, dunking, hung on the wall in my childhood bedroom.

Of course, no one is as perfect as they might seem from the outside. I was 8 years old when, in 2003, Kobe was accused of sexual assault by a Colorado hotel employee. At the time, I had a hard time understanding what it meant; I just wanted to see No. 8 back on the court, winning another championship.

See, it was personal. My older brother, Joshua, and I don’t have much in common when it comes to favorite teams. I like the Chargers; he likes the Rams. I follow the Dodgers; he follows the Angels.

But the Lakers — and Kobe? Well, we agreed on that.

Joshua and I traveled to Phoenix to see Kobe one last time in 2016, when he made a final stop to play the Suns. It remains one of my favorite memories. At one point, he stood fewer than 15 feet away from me. Kids as young as 5 years old and grown men older than Kobe packed the stands around the Lakers tunnel hoping to high-five him or capture one final glimpse of Mamba.