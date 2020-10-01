Katy Pradella succeeds Judy McDermott as tournament director of Cologuard Classic

Katy Pradella has been named the executive director of the Tucson Conquistadores and the tournament director of the Cologuard Classic.
Pradella succeeds Judy McDermott, who is moving into a full-time role as executive director of The First Tee of Tucson. McDermott, who has run PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions events in Tucson for 30 years, will continue to serve in an advisory role for the 2021 tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 26-28 at Omni Tucson National Resort.
Pradella has more than 17 years of experience managing PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions events. A 2000 graduate of Georgetown, Pradella served in an advisory role for the 2020 Cologuard Classic.
“Katy has a proven track record. … Since her start date in May of 2020, she has shown the enthusiasm and grit to help support our membership and further our mission to support youth athletics in Southern Arizona,” Tucson Conquistadores president Joe Wittmann said in a news release.
“With this transition, we also want to recognize the incredible contribution that Judy McDermott has brought to our organization and the Southern Arizona community in her nearly 30-year tenure with the Tucson Conquistadores.”
Said Pradella: “Although 2020 has been a challenging year, we are dedicated to moving forward to create an event with a concentrated focus on health and safety that prioritizes our players, caddies, staff, sponsors (and) fans and supports the Conquistadores’ mission to serve and assist youth athletics in Southern Arizona.”
