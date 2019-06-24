Less than three weeks ago, LA FC sent 21-year-old Lamar Batista to FC Tucson on loan. The Waco, Texas, native had spent the previous three months on loan to Phoenix Rising.
On Tuesday, Batista, who played with the Portland Timbers 2 for two years before being acquired by LA FC, will play in his fourth game wearing a FC Tucson uniform in the last match of its three-game road trip at North Texas SC.
The Star caught up with Batista and checked how his transition to FC Tucson has been:
You were sent on loan from LA FC to FC Tucson on June 5, but you were with Phoenix Rising (on loan) prior to Tucson. How easy was the transition to Tucson?
A: Honestly, last two years playing in the USL and going to the MLS, the training there was a lot higher level and faster. Then, going to Phoenix, it’s a really good team — it’s still a high level. Then I was surprised. Coming to Tucson, all the players here are really great players. The level hasn’t really been different, just the chemistry with all the new guys in and out. Or me being the good guy. It’s been great.
Since joining Tucson FC, you had one home game a few days later and have been on the road since then. How has being on the road the last couple of games helped you with your chemistry with the team?
A: It’s good. It builds integrity within the group. How we fight through and even when games aren’t in our favor, being on the road for — I think this is our third game in a row. After the (Forward) Madison (FC) game, I saw a change in the way we played in the last 30 (minutes). So, I’m excited for this game.
What type of experience can you bring in to this team having played two years with the Portland Timbers 2?
A: I think just a leadership role. I know how it is for guys to be upset with not starting or rosters or anything. I’ve been through it with my two years at Portland. My first year I was kind of the lucky one who got to play every year, and then my second year, some first-team guys came down. So, I know the feeling. I just try to encourage everyone to keep working. You never know when your time is coming. It happened with me last year, so I think I knew best and can give my advice to this group of guys.
After Tuesday’s game at North Texas SC, you have one more home game before another six games away. Does it get a little hard to have to be on the road that long?
A: I mean, yeah, it does. But at the same time, I think we’re one of the teams that lead on the road and try to play every game like we’re playing at home. Whether we’re in our stadium at Kino or in Orlando or in Madison, we’re going to play the soccer we love to play and trust the ball and just make it enjoyable to watch. Yes, it’s hard, but at the same time, I think we have a mature group of guys that can handle it. It’s all exciting stuff.
Based on what you knew about Tucson before being sent here on loan, what expectations were broken or what did you not expect from the Tucson club?
A: Nothing away from the club, I knew one of my old Timbers buddies was out here — Devyn Jambga. And he told me everything about the guys and how it’s really the same level. It’s a bunch of guys, we’re on the hunt together, good group, all have experience here and there. The only thing that surprised me was how hot it can be by 10 a.m. in the morning. Certainly not adjusted to the 102 (degree weather) in the morning, but other than that everything is solid and what I expected. They prepped me well.
What do you hope to take away from your time in Tucson, because you could get called back to LA at any time?
A: I hope to get three points with these guys more often than not and to get them in a spot to compete in the playoffs. And in this league, it works with the top four, so I’d like to up the chances of my team getting in there.