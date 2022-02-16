Larry Fitzgerald, Eric Dickerson to participate in Celebrity Challenge at Colguard Classic

Larry Fitzgerald is coming back ... to the Cologuard Classic.

The former Cardinals wide receiver will participate in the tournament’s Celebrity Challenge for the second year in a row. He will be joined by Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.

Fitzgerald and Dickerson will play with two previously announced participants: World Golf Hall of Famer and former University of Arizona standout Annika Sorenstam and country-music artist Jake Owen.

The three-day Cologuard Classic begins a week from Friday at Omni Tucson National Resort. The Celebrity Challenge will take place during Saturday’s second round. The group will play the back nine, starting about 1:45 p.m. Owen will perform during the Military Tribute Concert that night.

The tournament is still awaiting word on whether Phil Mickelson will join the field. The PGA Tour star has until 3 p.m. Friday to make that decision. Players who are committed to play include defending champion Kevin Sutherland, Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els, and PGA Tour Champions rookie David Duval.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.