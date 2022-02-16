 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry Fitzgerald, Eric Dickerson to participate in Celebrity Challenge at Colguard Classic
Champions LPGA Golf

NFL football player Larry Fitzgerald watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

Larry Fitzgerald is coming back ... to the Cologuard Classic.

The former Cardinals wide receiver will participate in the tournament’s Celebrity Challenge for the second year in a row. He will be joined by Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.

Fitzgerald and Dickerson will play with two previously announced participants: World Golf Hall of Famer and former University of Arizona standout Annika Sorenstam and country-music artist Jake Owen.

The three-day Cologuard Classic begins a week from Friday at Omni Tucson National Resort. The Celebrity Challenge will take place during Saturday’s second round. The group will play the back nine, starting about 1:45 p.m. Owen will perform during the Military Tribute Concert that night.

The tournament is still awaiting word on whether Phil Mickelson will join the field. The PGA Tour star has until 3 p.m. Friday to make that decision. Players who are committed to play include defending champion Kevin Sutherland, Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els, and PGA Tour Champions rookie David Duval.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

