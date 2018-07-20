FC Tucson advanced to the Western Conference final after a tying goal in stoppage time and a penalty-kick shootout Friday night in Whittier, California.
With his team trailing 2-1 in the 91st minute, AJ Valenzuela stunned top-seeded FC Golden State Force with a bicycle kick to send the game into extra time.
One more time for the people in the back: AJ Valenzuela's epic stoppage-time equalizer! #ItStartsInTucson pic.twitter.com/SfGYZ1bset— FC Tucson (@FCTucson) July 21, 2018
Following two 15-minute periods of scoreless extra time, FC Tucson cashed in three of its first four penalty kicks. Kevin Perez converted FC Tucson's last penalty kick and then Golden State's Jimmie Villalobos hit the post to seal the win for FC Tucson.
Golden State opened scoring in the 20th minute and added another goal just six minutes later. Despite the early scoring, goalkeeper Briley Guarneri made a couple of key saves in the first half to help keep FC Tucson within striking distance. Angel Heredia had Tucson’s first goal in the 63rd minute.
FC Tucson had two goals waved off by offsides flags, the latter coming in the 101st minute.
The Men in Black advance to the Western final, where they’ll meet Calgary Foothills FC at 7 p.m. Saturday. You can watch the live stream here.