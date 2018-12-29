Report: RichRod interviewing at Ole Miss

Former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez is reportedly a candidate to become an assistant at Ole Miss. 247sports.com reported that Rodriguez spent Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi, to interview for the Rebels' offensive coordinator vacancy.

Ole Miss would be Rodriguez's first coaching stint in the SEC, after stops as head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He previously served as an offensive coordinator for Tulane (1997-98) and Clemson (1999-2000).

The UA fired Rodriguez after the 2017 season in January 2018 amid allegations that he ran a hostile workplace and sexually harassed a former employee. Rodriguez's former administrative assistant filed a $7.5 million notice of claim with the state Attorney General's Office against Rodriguez, and an additional $8.5 million claim against the UA.

The former assistant never filed a lawsuit. Rodriguez called the allegations "fictitious," and claimed his former assistant tried to extort him.

Arizona fired Rodriguez after his Wildcats went 43-35 from 2012-17, citing the "direction and climate" of the program. UA made five bowl appearances in six seasons, including its first-ever Pac-12 South championship and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl in 2014.

At Ole Miss, Rodriguez would be paired with offensive-minded head coach Matt Luke. Former offensive coordinator Phil Longo left for the same position at North Carolina.