Lefty Mike Weir’s game continues to trend in right direction at Cologuard Classic

Verplank, who has battled injuries for much of his career, spent some of that time rehabbing from surgery on his left shoulder. Wintry weather in Verplank’s hometown of Edmond, Oklahoma, also limited his playing opportunities. His practice sessions were so uninspiring that he wasn’t sure he’d play this week.

“Monday I was in Scottsdale hitting balls, and I was like, ‘I’m not even sure I should go,’” said Verplank, who is seeking his first PGA Tour Champions victory. “Yesterday on the range, before the pro-am, I started hitting some solid shots, and I went, ‘OK, maybe I’ve got a chance.’ So that’s how it goes.”

Weir didn’t have outsize expectations either. He played in the first Champions Tour event of 2021, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where he finished in a tie for seventh. But he hadn’t hit a shot outside for about a month until he came here, spending much of that time skiing near his home base of Sandy, Utah.

“I was just trying to find my game,” Weir said. “It’s good to have confidence, but sometimes things don’t pan out well. A perfect example is in Hawaii. In the pro-am, I shot 59. I had big expectations, and I shoot 71 (in the first round). Felt like about an 85.”