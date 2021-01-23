Levi Wallace remembers where he comes from, even as he prepares for AFC Championship Game

Levi Wallace knew he would play in the NFL, even when others didn’t.
The Buffalo Bills cornerback and former Tucson High Badger enrolled at Alabama as a student so he could be closer to family. It was there that his performances on the intramural field steered him to walk on for college football’s top program.
Wallace impressed as a walk-on, grinded his way through the Crimson Tide’s NFL-littered depth chart, earned a full scholarship and played for two national championship teams, including one as a starter.
How did a player like Wallace, who had zero scholarship offers coming out of high school, slip through the cracks and blossom into an elite cornerback?
“I ignore other people, because they don’t know what they’re talking about,” Wallace said. “When they say things you can’t do that they’ve never done, I just put my head down and work hard. I’m going to live with the result just as long as I work hard, and I’m going to dedicate myself to the sport.”
This season, Wallace — a third-year pro — has 47 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. Sunday, he’ll start at cornerback for the Bills when they face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The winner goes to the Super Bowl. How’s that for a skinny kid from Tucson?
The Star spoke to Wallace, 25, this week about his third season in Buffalo, the challenge in dethroning Kansas City, representing Tucson in the NFL and “Bills Mafia.” Here’s what he had to say:
How does it feel to prepare for an AFC championship?
A: “Man, it’s exciting. I think I’m more excited for my teammates, the guys who’ve been in the league for so long. It’s fun being in this position for them than myself.”
After playing for the Bills for now three seasons, has NFL cornerback been the occupation you’ve always expected?
A: “To be honest, it hasn’t felt any different than college, minus the classes. I think that’s just how it was structured at ’Bama. It was run like an NFL team, so I’m kind of used to it by now, with the long meetings and the long seasons. But it’s fun, and I’m just blessed that I get to still play football. It’s something that I love and have been doing for 20 years now, when I started in pee-wee …
“I don’t really know what I was expecting, but it’s definitely a lot harder than I thought it was going to be — getting adjusted to the speed of the game. The playbook is very easy, but that just goes back to my experience at ’Bama, where our playbook was complicated and difficult. And just the mindset of knowing everyone wants your job, and there are so many jobs out here, so you have to have a different type of mindset to go out there and compete not just on Sundays but in practice everyday. You have to fight off everyone coming for your job.”
Do you almost view the unorthodox journey to play football at Alabama as a blessing in disguise, since it allowed you to learn how to become a pro?
A: “Yeah, everything happens for a reason. I was just blessed to go to Alabama and learn from the greatest coach of all time (Nick Saban). I learned how to play (defensive back) and learn different concepts and how to watch film. I was just fortunate to get to ‘Bama the way I did.”
You personify the underdog story, between not being offered a scholarship by Arizona to winning two national championships and signing with the Bills as an undrafted free agent. Where does that drive and motivation stem from?
A: “To be honest, I don’t know. I just want to do something that I absolutely love, which is playing football. I think the years that I took off, it just showed me that I wasn’t done and ready to give up my favorite sport. My dad told me, ‘When you’re done with football, you’re done. Walk away from the game; don’t let the game walk away from you.’ I went with that, and I’ve been playing ever since.”
What’s it like playing in Buffalo and being a part of the Bills organization?
A: “It’s cold, I’ll tell you that. Definitely a lot different than living in Tucson. I’m looking at snow right now. But the community is great, man. The fans here are unbelievable. The best fans in the NFL to be honest. The community just has a lot of hard-working people, and it’s just great to be here to try and win the Super Bowl.”
The “Bills Mafia” is a rowdy and dive-onto-a-plastic-table bunch; what’s your perspective on Buffalo’s diehards?
A: “They’re dedicated fans. The last few games, we were allowed to have fans in the stadium and the 6,700 in there felt like 67,000. I could only imagine what it would’ve been like if the stadium was packed. I’m just so grateful for this community. They’re so dedicated to us, so we’re just trying to win a Super Bowl not only for us but for them.
“Not even Alabama comes close to the fans here. I mean, they’re jumping through tables, setting them on fire and the whole city is painted red, white and blue. You can’t go to any restaurant without someone saying ‘Go Bills!’ Being in this spot now, it’s just great.”
What’s the buffalo wing scene like in Buffalo?
A: “Listen, the best wings are in Buffalo. It’s not even close. They have so many good restaurants out here, it’s ridiculous. I really had to slow down my rookie year, because I was eating chicken wings left and right. Everyone has a little favorite spot. If you love chicken wings, you definitely have to go to Buffalo.”
Which football player did you idolize growing up?
A: “Growing up, I didn’t watch football — and I still don’t watch football to this day, to be honest. I was more of a … I wouldn’t say basketball person, but I loved (Kobe Bryant’s) mindset and how he approached the game and how he took that killer instinct with his sport. I never really watched football, and my dad used to make fun of me and said, ‘You ever want to be in the NFL, you gotta watch NFL games.’ I barely do now.
“Now, Alabama games I’ll watch. I just felt like I got burnt out with watching football, going to meetings, playing football. I don’t want to watch more football. Every time I watch the game, I can hear my coach’s voice saying plays and I’m calling out different routes. I can’t just enjoy the game, because I’m a student of it. I’m more of a video game and Netflix type of person.”
What does it mean to represent Tucson in the NFL?
A: “That’s where I grew up. … The love and support I get back home is just unbelievable. I see it on Facebook, Instagram — everyone’s supporting. That’s my city, man, and I plan to move back sometime in the future, because that’s my home. The people there are amazing people and Tucson is a beautiful city. I’m glad I can put on for them. But my story shows the youth that you can do anything — doctor, football player, teacher. You can be successful at what you do no matter where you come from.”
What has been your favorite moment as an NFL player?
A: “Probably last week, when we won the second playoff game. This is the best season we’ve had since I’ve been in Buffalo. We’re one win away from going to the Super Bowl. This is by far the most fun I’ve had and I’m just looking forward to what the future holds. But this is by far my favorite season.”
As the NFL closes in on the finish line in its first — and hopefully last — season navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, how would you assess the last four months?
A: “It was definitely different having to go through the different protocols and get tested everyday. I was even left out of a game because I came in close contact with somebody (that had COVID-19) earlier in the season. It was different, for sure. And then playing in front of no fans, especially here in Buffalo, on the field you could hear every little detail and aspects.”
How monumental would it be to win at Kansas City and be a part of another title game?
A: “Kansas City is a great team. That’s the Super Bowl champs, so it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it. … Our goal is to go out and win the AFC and get the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, he does a great job at what he does and he’s a big threat, but I’m excited and looking forward to it.”