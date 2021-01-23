Levi Wallace remembers where he comes from, even as he prepares for AFC Championship Game

The “Bills Mafia” is a rowdy and dive-onto-a-plastic-table bunch; what’s your perspective on Buffalo’s diehards?

A: “They’re dedicated fans. The last few games, we were allowed to have fans in the stadium and the 6,700 in there felt like 67,000. I could only imagine what it would’ve been like if the stadium was packed. I’m just so grateful for this community. They’re so dedicated to us, so we’re just trying to win a Super Bowl not only for us but for them.

“Not even Alabama comes close to the fans here. I mean, they’re jumping through tables, setting them on fire and the whole city is painted red, white and blue. You can’t go to any restaurant without someone saying ‘Go Bills!’ Being in this spot now, it’s just great.”

What’s the buffalo wing scene like in Buffalo?

A: “Listen, the best wings are in Buffalo. It’s not even close. They have so many good restaurants out here, it’s ridiculous. I really had to slow down my rookie year, because I was eating chicken wings left and right. Everyone has a little favorite spot. If you love chicken wings, you definitely have to go to Buffalo.”

Which football player did you idolize growing up?