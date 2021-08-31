Local racers, track community work together to clean up dumping site on Tucson's far east side

The group met shortly before 7 a.m., with the tractor getting to work on the big items while the people picking up trash by hand started along the sides of the strip and working their way into the desert.

In a little over two hours, the group was done, leaving behind a pristine patch of land, reminiscent of the original drag strip.

"This just shows the importance of working with the community around us," DeYoung said. "They're our neighbors at the drag strip. We want to work with them as much as we can, and they know that we’re their neighbors and are as committed to the community as they are."

DeYoung said he's grateful for the track employees and racers that spent their Saturday morning out in the desert instead of getting ready for race day.

"Our neighbors and community are important to us and we know that the area holds special meaning to our next door neighbor, Tucson Dragway," said Launa Rabago, the Pima County Fair's director of Entertainment, Marketing and Special Events. "Now more than ever, we need to help when and where can. Imagine, if each person helped another person, together we would help our world."

