Local sponsorship program allows local kids to race for free at Tucson Dragway

A few weeks and nearly $7,000 later, each of the 25 racers were covered. Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram, Hops Sports Grille, Bert’s Electric, Little Big Inch Pipeline, Race 4 Home Realty and several other Tucson businesses have signed on. More sponsors are waiting to sponsor drivers when they sign up.

The sponsorships “mean a lot” to the kids, Kidd said.

“They’re going to see their name on a list getting it for free, and we’re working on activities that can get the sponsor and kids to interact with one another,” he said.

Stacy Barnett, general manager at Larry H. Miller and an avid racer, helped get the car dealer on board.

“I know that my daughter would have loved to do that if I were in a position to do that back in the day,” Barnett said of the program. “… My dad raced cars, so for me to help out the junior dragsters is a no-brainer. It’s very expensive to run an engine program, even at the junior level.”

Keeping kids involved with racing is key to the sport’s future, Kidd said. There’s a large age gap between children and teens who race — they’re ages 6-17 — and the “big car” drivers, who are mostly in their 50s and 60s.