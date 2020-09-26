Local trampoline park offers 'extreme' alternative to local sports teams forced to sit out the season

There are also jumping areas for kids as young as 2 and 3 and foam pits for building forts.

Defy has a few other draws, including its proximity to Tucson Mall and other shopping areas for parents who don’t want to wait while their kids jump. The fact that it’s air-conditioned helps, too.

“Growing up in the New York area, two places I’d go to escape the heat were the mall and the movies,” Weinstein said. “Lots of people watch movies at home now. This is a place where you can’t really do this at home.”

Defy opened its doors to a warm reception last summer. By October, word had gotten out. Weinstein said he developed a loyal following.

“A lot of thought into how the park is laid out and what things are next to each other,” Weinstein said. Three particular attractions — Freestyle, Big Bounce and Ninja — work together in a way that people can have relay races, complete with a timer projected onto a big-screen TV.

On another attraction, King of the Mountain, four planks lead up to a “hill” sitting atop a foam pit. Pre-coronavirus, competitors could take foam batons and try to knock one another off the hill. Weinstein said it was popular for team-building exercises, particularly when a boss or manager was in the mix.