 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longtime competitors Jim Furyk, David Duval take divergent paths to Cologuard Classic
top story editor's pick
COLOGUARD CLASSIC

Longtime competitors Jim Furyk, David Duval take divergent paths to Cologuard Classic

Ex-Wildcat Jim Furyk is back in Tucson, and will play in the Cologuard Classic starting Friday at Omni Tucson National.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star 2021

Players take many paths to prosperous careers on the PGA Tour Champions.

Some come out of nowhere. Do you know who Steven Alker is? Alker is a New Zealand native who now lives in the Phoenix area. He never recorded a top-10 finish in 86 PGA Tour starts. Since joining the PGA Tour Champions last year, he has a win, two second-place finishes, a third and 11 top-10s in 12 events.

Some are still competitive on the PGA Tour when they turn 50. Steve Stricker is one such recent example. Stricker made more than $1 million on the PGA Tour in 2017 — the same year he became eligible for and joined the Champions Tour.

Some spend years in a state of limbo before gearing up for an opportunity at a second chapter. Their careers having gone sideways for one reason or another — their peak performance having faded into the distance — they can’t wait to turn 50. There are too many stories like that to list them all.

Jim Furyk and David Duval, two of the highest-profile entrants in this weekend’s Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort, fit those last two categories to, well, a tee.

Furyk, the former University of Arizona standout, earned more than $2.5 million on the PGA Tour in 2019. In 2020, he took the PGA Tour Champions by storm, winning his first two events. He earned Rookie of the Year honors for the 2020-21 season.

Duval ascended to No. 1 in the world in March 1999 — when Tiger Woods was in his prime — and won 13 times on the PGA Tour, including The Open Championship in 2001. Duval never would win another PGA Tour event as injuries and other issues undermined his career. Since 2014, he barely has played any competitive golf.

Now Duval is back, at a course where he won the Tucson Chrysler Classic in 1998. As has been the case since they were teenagers, Furyk is among his friendly foils.

With the eighth Cologuard Classic set to begin Friday morning, we caught up with Duval and Furyk. Here’s how they got here.

Furyk’s furious start

Although he was still able to make cuts on the PGA Tour more often than not, Furyk had to accept reality as his 50th birthday approached: He simply couldn’t hit the ball far enough to compete with the young bombers who populate the Tour.

“It was time for me to turn a new page and start the next chapter,” said Furyk, who turned 50 on May 12, 2020. “There's some courses (where) I can be competitive on Tour, but there's not nearly as many as there used to (be).”

Furyk ranked 30th in driving distance on the PGA Tour Champions last season, averaging 275.7 yards off the tee. That figure would have ranked 194th on the PGA Tour.

Furyk made it look easy when he joined the PGA Tour Champions. He won The Ally Challenge in his debut in the summer of 2020 and the PURE Insurance Championship in his next start.

Furyk swears it was anything but. Those events happened to take place at courses where he had played well in the past. There was nothing easy about it.

Still, Furyk kept racking up top-10 and top-25 finishes. In July 2021, he won the U.S. Senior Open Championship.

Furyk finished last year’s Cologuard Classic tied for 17th, one of his worst performances on the PGA Tour Champions. He conceded that he might have put too much pressure on himself in his return to Tucson.

“My game wasn't in great shape when I arrived here last year, and I probably tried a little too hard,” Furyk said. “You can't play well every week. It's disappointing.”

In reviewing his performance here, Furyk felt he could have been more aggressive off the tee. But heading into this year’s event, he hasn’t been driving the ball well. Furyk hit only 64.3% of fairways in last week’s Chubb Classic, well below his usual standard. He finished tied for 38th – the only time he’s been outside the top 25 in 28 starts on the PGA Tour Champions.

Furyk has been working hard on his driver. He also knows the course well. And he’s supremely motivated after last year’s middling performance in front of fans who were pulling for him.

“This is an event,” Furyk said, “that would be on a short list of ones I'd really like to win.”

David Duval will be competing for the famed Conquistadores helmet this week at Omni Tucson National Resort.

Matter of patience

Duval’s first two starts on the PGA Tour Champions didn’t go as well as Furyk’s. Duval finished tied for 34th and tied for 68th.

But the transition he’s attempting to make is much more difficult. Duval spent most of the past decade as a broadcaster for Golf Channel and ESPN.

“Not playing a lot of competitive golf for the last 10 years ... a lot of it's going to be patience,” Furyk said. “It's hard for a competitor to be patient. When I take four months off ... it takes a little while to get back. Ten years is a lot.”

Duval understands the challenge he faces. He’s embracing the opportunity to reunite with old friends, travel with his wife, Susan, and play a robust, regular schedule of 20-plus events. And, he added, “not taking it for granted like I may have towards the end of my full-time playing that I get to do this.”’

Duval has a way with words, and he easily could have spent the rest of his working life as a TV commentator. When asked to analyze his own career, Duval paused. It’s complicated.

“If you would have told me the day I turned pro that I would win 20 times around the world, get to world No. 1, win a Players (Championship), win a major, Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups, I would have probably taken it and said, ‘That's awesome,’ ” Duval said.

“But when you're in the midst of it, in the throes of it ... I look back thinking, ‘You know what? Had I not been hurt, had I not continually had these nagging little problems, I could potentially have been a 25-, 30-win player (with) two or three majors.’

“So I try to balance that out. If you really think about it, when you started, it's a hell of a career. But at the same time, I think it could have been better.”

Duval was 29 years old when he won The Open Championship in July 2001. He would win only one other event worldwide, on the Japan Golf Tour, later that year.

Various comeback attempts fizzled. Duval earned more than $400,000 for three straight years from 2009-11, but he never recaptured his peak form.

Like so many before him, the PGA Tour Champions offers Duval a second chance.

Duval’s first two starts didn’t go “as well as I would have thought or wanted them to,” he said. “But at the same time, I'm trying to be patient with myself because I haven't really done this in quite some time.

“It's just getting the rust off more than anything.”

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Friday

What: Cologuard Classic, first round

When: All day (tee times on Page B4)

Where: Omni Tucson National Resort

TV: 5 p.m. (tape delay), Golf Channel

Past champions

A different player has won the Cologuard Classic every year since its inception in 2015. The only past champion not participating in this year’s event is Steve Stricker, who’s recovering from an illness.

2021: Kevin Sutherland

2020: Bernhard Langer

2019: Mark O’Meara

2018: Steve Stricker

2017: Tom Lehman

2016: Woody Austin

2015: Marco Dawson

Round 1 tee times

Tee times for Friday’s opening round of the 2022 Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort:

NO. 1 TEE

10:10 a.m.: Billy Andrade, John Senden

10:20 a.m.: Paul Goydos, Jeff Sluman, Mark Calcavecchia

10:31 a.m.: Harrison Frazar, Woody Austin, Scott Verplank

10:41 a.m.: Stuart Appleby, Corey Pavin, Robert Karlsson

10:52 a.m.: Y.E. Yang, Ken Duke, Gene Sauers

11:02 a.m.: Darren Clarke, Jeff Maggert, Rod Pampling

11:13 a.m.: Scott Parel, Ken Tanigawa, Vijay Singh

11:23 a.m.: Doug Barron, Dicky Pride, David Toms

11:34 a.m.: Tom Lehman, Shane Bertsch, Mark O'Meara

11:44 a.m.: Retief Goosen, Jim Furyk, Steven Alker

11:55 a.m.: Ernie Els, Kevin Sutherland, Tim Petrovic

12:05 p.m.: Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Jerry Kelly

12:16 p.m.: Tom Gillis, Tommy Tolles, Fran Quinn

12:26 p.m.: Mario Tiziani, Ricardo Gonzalez, Roger Rowland

NO. 10 TEE

10:15 a.m.: Scott Dunlap, Marco Dawson, Michael Allen

10:25 a.m.: K.J. Choi, David Frost, David Duval

10:36 a.m.: Billy Mayfair, Tim Herron, Fred Funk

10:46 a.m.: Bob Estes, John Daly, Glen Day

10:57 a.m.: Robert Allenby, Lee Janzen, Chris DiMarco

11:07 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Paul Broadhurst, Stephen Ames

11:18 a.m.: Colin Montgomerie, Cameron Beckman, Ian Woosnam

11:28 a.m.: Kirk Triplett, Joe Durant, Tom Pernice Jr.

11:39 a.m.: José María Olazábal, Brandt Jobe, Stephen Dodd

11:49 a.m.: Wes Short Jr., Mike Weir, Rocco Mediate

12:00 p.m.: Scott McCarron, Alex Cejka, Brett Quigley

12:10 p.m.: David Branshaw, Thongchai Jaidee, Stephen Leaney

12:21 p.m.: Omar Uresti, Michael Muehr, Rob Labritz

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News