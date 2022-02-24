Longtime competitors Jim Furyk, David Duval take divergent paths to Cologuard Classic

Furyk made it look easy when he joined the PGA Tour Champions. He won The Ally Challenge in his debut in the summer of 2020 and the PURE Insurance Championship in his next start.

Furyk swears it was anything but. Those events happened to take place at courses where he had played well in the past. There was nothing easy about it.

Still, Furyk kept racking up top-10 and top-25 finishes. In July 2021, he won the U.S. Senior Open Championship.

Furyk finished last year’s Cologuard Classic tied for 17th, one of his worst performances on the PGA Tour Champions. He conceded that he might have put too much pressure on himself in his return to Tucson.

“My game wasn't in great shape when I arrived here last year, and I probably tried a little too hard,” Furyk said. “You can't play well every week. It's disappointing.”

In reviewing his performance here, Furyk felt he could have been more aggressive off the tee. But heading into this year’s event, he hasn’t been driving the ball well. Furyk hit only 64.3% of fairways in last week’s Chubb Classic, well below his usual standard. He finished tied for 38th – the only time he’s been outside the top 25 in 28 starts on the PGA Tour Champions.